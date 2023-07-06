Security Officials Share Safety Guidelines for Boilermaker on July 9

UTICA, N.Y. -- Security officials for the Boilermaker are urging runners and spectators to follow these safety guidelines while at the 46th-annual running event on Sunday.
The Boilermaker Road Race Safety and Security Team, in conjunction with law enforcement officials, has compiled a list of security guidelines.
The following information was shared by the Boilermaker team in a release:
Weapons and fireworks are forbidden at all Boilermaker venues.
Please refrain from bringing bags, backpacks, coolers, packages, or parcels of any Boilermaker venue.
All baggage is subject to search by a law enforcement officer or a Boilermaker safety and security official who will tag and deem it safe to enter the venue. If individuals do not wish to have their baggage searched, they will respectfully be denied entry.
For runners in the 15K presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, transportation of baggage from the start area to the finish area is available via the race baggage truck. If you wish to utilize the race baggage truck, please place said baggage in a clear plastic bag. There is no baggage service for the 5K presented by Utica National.
Drones and unmanned aircraft are forbidden to operate at any Boilermaker venue due to federal regulations which govern their operation in the area of gatherings.
There will be a strong canine presence at this year’s race events; therefore, please do not bring dogs to the Post Race Party or the Expo at Mohawk Valley Community College.
Finally, we implore everyone to be alert and aware of their surroundings. “If you see something, say something” and call 9-1-1 for all emergencies.
This is not a complete list of prohibited items, and Boilermaker officials want to remind spectators and runners to exercise common sense and obey all orders from Boilermaker Safety and law enforcement officials.