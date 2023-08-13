Sen. Gillibrand hosts roundtable at Brewery Ommegang

COOPERSTOWN, NY - U.S. Senator Kristen Gillibrand was in Cooperstown Sunday gathering information as a member of the Ag Committee, for the upcoming Farm Bill.
She was joined at Brewery Ommegang, by local elected officials and members of the New York State Brewers Association, for a roundtable hearing to discuss the importance of supporting small businesses, like craft breweries, in rural America.
How important?
The craft beer industry alone, according to the New York Brewers Association, boasts an economic impact of $3.4 billion and provides the equivalent of 20,000 full time jobs here in the state.
Gillibrand says the information she gathers during these informational sessions, can play a major factor in the success of these small businesses.
“It’s essential for me to hear directly from my constituents about what matters, and what they need help with, so I can write the right provisions”.
Rick DeBar, Director of Operations at Brewery Ommegang, who sat in on the round table, says small businesses are what makes America great.
“One issue we talked about a little bit was just labor, and making sure we have enough people to work in the different positions we have available. We obviously see a lot of seasonal business through Cooperstown, so it’s important to us to have the people in place that we need, to make sure that everyone that comes through here has a wonderful time and enjoys the community”.
Senator Gillibrand says the concerns expressed by those at the session, are going to be shared by other farmers all across the country. This allows her to reach across the aisle, and find common ground with her Republican colleagues on the Ag Committee, and actually pass a better Farm Bill.