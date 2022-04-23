Sen. Griffo hosts electronics recycling event

UTICA, NY – Hundreds of individuals showed up at the Oneida-Herkimer Recycling Center on Leland Ave. in Utica Saturday to drop off some no-longer needed items.
Items such as televisions, computers, microwaves and other electronics were brought to the center to be recycled.
Confidata was on hand to shred confidential documents, and unwanted or unused prescription medications were also collected.
It was all part of Senator Joe Griffo’s Electronics Recycling Event.
"The volumes are significant,” said Griffo. “They have a lot of electronics that are being disposed of. We've seen a lot of medicine. In fact the DEC said this is some of the highest volumes people have brought in. We've also gotten a lot of paper that's being shredded today."
Officials estimate that 600,000 lbs of materials were recycled at Saturday’s event.