Senate Passed Legislation Providing Relief to Vernon Downs

Vernon, N.Y. -- Legislation providing relief to Vernon Downs Casino Hotel has been passed by the Senate.
The current legislation had Vernon Downs forfeit its additional vendor fee as it was not able to maintain at least 90% of full-time equivalent employees when compared to their employment levels in 2016. When considering covid's lasting impact on the economy, it was determined that Vernon Downs could not feasibly maintain those employment levels.
The bill passed today (S4817), will remove the forfeiture of their additional vendor fees. New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo advocated for and was a cosponsor of the bill.
"In 2017, I sponsored and passed legislation to help Vernon Downs because I recognize, understand and appreciate the important role that the facility plays in the region,” Sen. Griffo said. “I am pleased that, thanks to the efforts of many partners and as a result of this bill, Vernon Downs will once again receive additional support and assistance to remain operational. This legislation will provide some relief to the employees, families, local governments and others who rely on Vernon Downs."