 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Senate Passed Legislation Providing Relief to Vernon Downs

  • 0
Vernon Downs

Vernon, N.Y. -- Legislation providing relief to Vernon Downs Casino Hotel has been passed by the Senate. 

The current legislation had Vernon Downs forfeit its additional vendor fee as it was not able to maintain at least 90% of full-time equivalent employees when compared to their employment levels in 2016. When considering covid's lasting impact on the economy, it was determined that Vernon Downs could not feasibly maintain those employment levels.

The bill passed today (S4817), will remove the forfeiture of their additional vendor fees. New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo advocated for and was a cosponsor of the bill.

"In 2017, I sponsored and passed legislation to help Vernon Downs because I recognize, understand and appreciate the important role that the facility plays in the region,” Sen. Griffo said. “I am pleased that, thanks to the efforts of many partners and as a result of this bill, Vernon Downs will once again receive additional support and assistance to remain operational. This legislation will provide some relief to the employees, families, local governments and others who rely on Vernon Downs." 

Recommended for you