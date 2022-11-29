Senate passes landmark same-sex marriage bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Senate has passed a landmark same-sex marriage bill, with bipartisan support.
The bill was changed to win some republican votes by adding language, making it clear that religious organizations will not be required to perform same-sex marriages.
12 republicans crossed the aisle to join all members of the Democratic caucus to pass the 'Respect for Marriage Act.' The purpose of the legislation is to protect same-sex marriage if the supreme court overturns the 20-15 decision that legalized it. It protects interracial marriage as well.
The measure does not prohibit states from banning those marriages but would force them to recognize such marriages granted by other states.
The bill now heads to the house and if passed there, it will go to President Biden's desk for a signature.