Senator Gillibrand Announces Legislation to 'Curb Epidemic of Ghost Guns'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKTV) -- U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is working on legislation to ban online distribution of gun blueprints for 3-D printers.
It's called the 3-D Printed Gun Safety Act.
The senator says by cracking down on the blueprints, there will be fewer ghost guns available.
Last year, New York State Police seized 85 percent more ghost guns than they did in 2021.
The act was originally introduced by Senator Ed Markey (D-N.Y.)
