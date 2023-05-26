Senator Griffo accompanied by New Hartford 10 year-old at the LCA this week

Albany, N.Y. -- State Senator Joe Griffo gave the Republican rebuttal a the New York State Legislative Correspondents Association Show in Albany this week.
The Senator showed his creative side while poking fun at Governor Hochul and Albany politics. He enlisted the help of a ten year old from New Hartford to do it.
Ben Kidwell played the tune Allentown by Billy Joel while Griffo sang new lyrics.
This was all similar to the White House Correspondents' Association dinner giving Albany politicians a chance to poke fun.
Governor Hochul have the Democrats rebuttal.