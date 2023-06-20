Senator Kirsten Gillibrand in Hamilton Now

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is in Hamilton now.
She's at The Hub, which is a New York State certified business incubator in downtown Hamilton.
This video is from our crew that is out there right now.
The senator is announcing her proposed legislation to invest billions of federal dollars in rural economic development, infrastructure, schools, hospitals and small businesses.
She is joined today by NYS Senator Joe Griffo of Rome, Madison County Board of Supervisors Chair John Becker and other local officials.
