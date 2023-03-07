Senator Schumer demands action from rail companies

NEW YORK -- U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is demanding action from rail companies, including those that travel in Upstate New York. He says what happened in Ohio, could have happened here.
16 years ago in March, a 78-car train, carrying flammable materials derailed in Oneida and caught fire. Thousands of homes had to be evacuated. Schumer is now calling on rail companies to boost safety and increase transparency with local governments and first responders.
"The bottom line is simple, different hazardous materials require different kinds of firefighting equipment and materials... and when our localities don't know what's going through, they aren't prepared to fight a fire. They don't know if it's vinyl chloride or something else which requires different types of treatment...and equipment and different chemicals," Schumer said.
Schumer says he sent rail companies 10 big questions that he's demanding answers to, related to accident, prevention and response.