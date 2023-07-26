Senator Schumer: 'Taking Steps to Fix Mobile Dead Zone in Utica and New Hartford'

UTICA, N.Y. -- If you experience cellphone dead zones in Utica, New Hartford or while on Oneida Street, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced a "Verizon breakthrough."
Today the Senator revealed the cellphone service provider "has heeded his calls and is officially taking steps to fix the mobile dead zone that stretches wide in the middle of Utica, impeding local residents from making calls, taking mobile payments and even risking public safety," a release said.
Schumer said that "Verizon heard me loud and clear and is already taking action to investigate the problem."
He added that plans are in place to build a new cell tower "to bring high-quality mobile service to Utica and New Hartford."
In April, Schumer visited Oneida County, where he advocated for area residents and local businesses dealing with Verizon's dead zones.
The Village of New Hartford's Board approved Verizon's application to build a new tower.
"Verizon engineers have visited the area and the project has seen more progress in the past few weeks than in the previous few years on additional ways to address the mobile dead zone," a release stated.
Village of New Hartford Mayor Donald Ryan said that thanks to Schumer's intervention, there is "real progress towards a new cellular tower at the New Hartford Recreation Center."
"In recent months," Ryan said, "the Village Board has fast-tracked approvals, Verizon engineers have conducted a site visit, and a Land Lease Agreement is imminent."
While there's more to do, Ryan said, the pace of the progress "will benefit our entire region."
City of Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri said, "Ensuring wireless coverage is essential to improving quality of life for Utica residents and businesses, and I am grateful that we have a steadfast supporter like Senator Schumer leading the charge."