September 11th Anniversary Marked in Utica

Utica, N.Y.--22 years ago, a promise was made. A promise to never forget the nearly 3,000 innocent lives taken in the attacks of September 11th, 2001. Monday morning in Utica, that promise was renewed and the importance of teaching the younger generation about the events was highlighted.
"As you get older, it doesn't go away, because I lived it, most of us have lived it, but really, it's up to us to make sure our children, our grandchildren understand the tragedy that happened on 9/11" Mayor Palmieri explained.
Trina Gigliotti has been planting flags on the anniversary of the attacks for the last 21 years, starting when the ceremony was held at the Aud. This year, she had some help.
"This year when I went to do it, I had my niece who is 18 and she was so excited to come and help. She sat here putting these sticks in the ground, started to pour and she never gave up and it meant a lot to her" Gigliotti said.
Being 18, her niece wasn't alive when the attacks took place. Gigliotti made sure that she took time to educate her niece about the events of that day and the days that followed.
"I got out a booklet that we have in memory of 9/11. It has all the original newspaper articles from that day for a month after and we go through them and she was just excited to know that she was going to be involved in something like this" said Gigliotti.