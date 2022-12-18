Setting reasonable expectations for the holidays

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The countdown is on and it's crunch time for holiday season. People may find themselves overwhelmed with the schedules, the parties, getting gifts, having the time to get it all done and having the money or resources to do it all.
The good news is that you don't actually have to do it all, according to Licensed Clinical Social Worker Linda Troutman-Zelows, who often contributes to WKTV on weekends to talk about mental health.
Some of the expectations adult put on themselves during the holiday season are self-made and can be adjusted based on time, financial and life limitations.
Zelows says it's important to be realistic.
Set aside any differences.
Learn to say, 'no.'
Take a breather.
Acknowledge your feelings.
Reach out if you need need help using resources like the the Mental Health Crisis Line. Call or text 988 when experiencing a mental health crisis.
Another resource is MCAT: (315)732-6228
When it comes to children and the holidays, Zelows says it's best if we expect them to act their age. What this means is we can expect to see tantrums in certain age groups. This may be amplified due to out of the norm schedules and overstimulation. When we expect this, it's easier to cope with.
Remember also that children still need to sleep and have a regular healthy diet, even when we are all on the run.
Parents and caregivers should also remember to set and keep realistic boundaries with children during the holiday break and the holiday.
Most importantly, Zelows said, 'be realistic. Every family is different. Do what is best for your family."