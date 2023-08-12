Seven corrections officers injured in attack at Mid-State in Marcy

MARCY, NY (WKTV) - An inmate serving a seven-year sentence for sex abuse at Mid-State Correctional Facility attacked several officers on July 29th according to the New York State Corrections Officers and Police Benevolent Association.
The association says the inmate bit two officers and injured several others.
On Saturday, July, 29th, they say two officers escorted the inmate into a classroom, placed him in a char, and removed one of his handcuffs. That's when they say he struck an officer in the head with the handcuff on his wrist and put the other officer in a headlock, then gouged the officers mouth and bit their arm.
A third officer responded to a call for assistance and helped get the officer out of a headlock. A spray was administered to the inmate with no effect. Officers eventually were able to handcuff the man and take him to a holding pen. When they removed his restraints in the holding pen, they say he lunged at an officer with a wooden shank in his hand, then bit that officer during a struggle.
Three officers were taken to St. Luke's Hospital for treatment and did not return to duty.
Four other officers were treated by medical staff at the facility and remained on duty.
The inmate, who was convicted of Sex Abuse 1st in Kings County in 2015, was transferred to Great Meadow Correctional Facility.
“This latest attack is a great opportunity for the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office to send a strong message to inmates who attack and injure staff that it will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted," said Bryan Hluska, NYSCOPBA Central Region Vice President. "The inmate involved in this vicious attack is eligible for parole in January. There is no reason, after injuring seven officers in an unprovoked attack, he should even being considered for release. To the contrary, he should be prosecuted and receive additional time in prison for this attack. Nothing short of that is a disservice to the brave men and women who come to work each day to protect our communities and maintain order in our prisons."