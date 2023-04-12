 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK AND
NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA INTO THE EARLY EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and
dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with
any potential fire starts until early evening across Central New
York and NEPA.

Relative humidity values are expected to remain between 20 to 30
percent across all of Central NY and NEPA late morning through the
early evening. West winds increase between 10 to 15 mph with
gusts of 20 mph until this evening. Grasses and other fine fuels
have dried out this week, elevating the risk for fire spread.

Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

Several departments called in to battle massive brush fire in Otsego County

  • Updated
Otsego County Brush Fire

WORCESTER, N.Y. -- Firefighters from three counties battled an out of control brush fire on the Otsego County-Schoharie County border on Wednesday.

Otsego County Emergency Services Coordinator Victor Jones tells NEWSChannel 2 that the fire is not under control and will burn through the overnight hours.

He says that there is no concerns for evacuation at this time but there is a mobile fire watch overnight.

The fire started around 3 p.m. Wednesday in Schoharie County due to a spark from a cleaning car on the train tracks. It spread quickly because of dry, windy conditions into Otsego County.

Hundreds of firefighters from three counties battled the flames until the sun set.

A command post will be set up on Thursday at the Richmondville Elementary school and open at 7:45 a.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid Route 7 near Worcester.

