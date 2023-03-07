Sewart's to debut five new flavors this spring

NEW YORK -- Ice Cream enthusiasts will be thrilled to learn that Stewart's Shops will have five new, seasonal ice cream flavors available for customers to enjoy. It will also be bringing back a fan favorite.
Flavors will be released weekly, one at a time during the spring season, starting this week with Strawberry Sunrise Sherbet. Followed by Brownie Points, Salted Caramel Cheesecake, Peanut Butter Pie, Very Berry Shortcake and finally Daily Grind. All of which can be enjoyed in a cone, sundae, milkshake or hand-packed pint.
To see Stewart's seasonal flavors blog, click here.