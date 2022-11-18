Sheriff Maciol gives tips on staying safe during Deer Rifle Season

UTICA, N.Y. -- Opening day of Deer Rifle Season in the Southern part of Oneida County begins Saturday.
Sheriff, Robert Maciol along with the members of the Sheriff’s Office, recommends these tips to stay safe while hunting:
• Tell someone where you will be hunting and put hunting plans in writing (dates, times, location and expected time of return).
• Be familiar with the area you want to hunt.
• Dress properly and be prepared for the worst possible conditions (check weather reports before heading out).
• Always wear hunter orange to be highly visible to other hunters.
• Check hunting equipment before and after each outing, and maintain it properly. Familiarize yourself with its operation before using it in the field.
• Clearly identify your target before shooting. Prevent unfortunate accidents or fatalities.
• Be alert when hunting, other recreationists may be in the area as well.