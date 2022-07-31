Sheriff's Association provides summer camp experience for local kids.

ORISKANY, NY – Some happy campers boarded a bus Sunday morning at the Oneida County Sheriff’s office and headed off to the New York State Sheriffs’ Summer Camp on Keuka Lake.
Each year, a dozen boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12 are chosen to go to the camp. Due to economic reasons, these kids would not normally have the opportunity to go on a vacation or attend summer camp.
This year the Oneida County Sheriff’s office provided each camper with a brand new sleeping bag and pillow that they were able to keep when they finished camping.
“They’re going to have a great time,” says Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol.
“Everyone gets the same stuff and everyone is treated equally. They’re going to be learning some responsibilities, getting an education, and at the same time swimming, fishing, and camp fires at night, you name it. They’re going to do everything that’s affiliated with camping on a beautiful waterfront place”.
The sheriff’s office works very closely with local school districts to determine which kids would benefit the most from the summer camping experience.