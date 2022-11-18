Sheriff's Department: Utica man threatens to shoot up and blow up County Office Building

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat of mass harm at the Oneida County Office Building in Utica.
At about 10:30 am Friday, a Department of Family and Community Services Supervisor reported a series of threatening phone calls.
The Sheriff reports the caller, Jacqwey Yates, 25, of Utica threatened to come to the building and shoot people inside as well as to blow up the building because he was dissatisfied with the services.
Deputies worked quickly to get photos of Yates and spotted him entering the security checkpoint armed with a jack knife. He was detained.
Yates is charged with threat of mass harm as well as aggravated harassment by phone or electronic means. Both charges are Misdmeanors.
The Oneida County Sheriffs Criminal Investigation Division, is obtaining an Extreme Risk Protection Order and Search warrant for the Yates' residence to ensure he does not possess firearms or other dangerous weapons or materials.
No one was hurt during the incident.