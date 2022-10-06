"Sheriffs' Showdown 2" scheduled for Oct. 13

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – The Madison County Sheriffs’ Office will be taking part in the “Sheriffs’ Showdown 2” at the Watkins Glen International.
On Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sheriffs from 27 different counties, across New York State will be on hand to race around the track. They will be racing in timed trials all throughout the day.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the NYS Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp, located on Keuka Lake in Penn Yan, N.Y.
General admission to this event is free and you may even get a chance to drive around the track yourself. There will be concessions and demonstrations to enjoy.
For more information visit the Sheriff Showdown Facebook page.