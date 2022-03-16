Sheriffs support Tedisco's effort to repeal bail reform in New York

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. – State Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-49, joined members of law enforcement in Montgomery County Wednesday to show support for his new legislation that would repeal bail reform.
The first part of the legislation would nullify the current bail and discovery reform laws and start over, taking into consideration input from police agencies and other stakeholders.
The second part would allow judges to use their discretion in setting bail.
“People are calling what took place a catch and release and it is. they are calling it a get out of jail free card and it is. But it's also a revolving door of danger and disaster. I say that because you don't have to believe me or the professionals here. All you have to do is look at the statistics,” said Tedisco.
A number of sheriffs were at the event Wednesday to show support for the legislation, including Herkimer County Sherriff Scott Scherer.