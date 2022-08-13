Shooting event to raise money

Westmoreland, N.Y.--The New York Mills Sportsmen's Association will be holding their 2nd annual 100 Bird Shoot next Sunday. The event will raise money for the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation, which assists cancer patients in need in Oneida, Herkimer, Madison and Onondaga Counties.
Kurt Carson, the group's president, says that the event isn't just to raise money, but also to get the younger generation involved in sport shooting.
According to Carson, "we'd like to get more younger people in the club to help keep the club going and to help promote gun safety."
Registration for the event starts at 8 AM. Participants do not need a license as long as they are over 18, or accompanied by an adult.