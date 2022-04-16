Shooting in Syracuse leaves one person dead and multiple wounded

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - One person is dead and four others are wounded after a gunman opened fire in a popular night-life district in Syracuse early Saturday morning.
Numerous emergency agencies filled the Square in the 300 block of South Clinton Street shortly before 12:30 a.m.
A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another victim is in critical condition. The other three people wounded suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the gunman is still on the loose. Officers say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and one shooter is responsible.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter.