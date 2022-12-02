Shooting incidents decrease in city of Utica year over year

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Despite perception, statistically, the number of shootings in the city of Utica from 2021 to 2022 has decreased.
"We looked at our statistics for not only year to year, but to get a true indication on gun violence, we looked at the five-year average."
Utica Police Chief Mark Williams credits partnerships between state, federal and local programs, as well as the officers and investigators out on the streets. The state's GIVE program, hotspot policing, and using statistical crime analysis and community engagement are all aspects of policing that the department has been putting to use.
"Specifically, we have a good working relationship with the Oneida County Sheriff's Department," Williams said. "They have sent their deputies down here to assist with gun suppression details. We have relationship with federal state and local agencies."
In 2021, there were 28 shooting incidents involving injuries in the city of Utica from January to October. During that same time period in 2022, there were 22 shooting incidents with injuries.
The number of shooting victims in the city of Utica from January to October 2021 was 35. So far in 2022, there have been 24 shootings. That is a more than 31 percent decrease.
"Sometimes perception of gun violence isn't always reality," Williams said. "But it is still on the minds of our citizens."
The number of shooting deaths from January to October 2021 was 5. In that same time period in 2021, there was just one shooting death in the city of Utica according to the police department.
Even though the numbers are down, it's still risky business removing guns from the streets.
"It is scary trying to get these guns off the street," Williams said. "We had an incident over on Mohawk Street the other day, where we approached a person who we knew was armed with a handgun, we had a warrant for him and the next thing you know, they had one of our officers in a headlock while they were struggling for a gun. That could have turned ugly very quickly and someone could have gotten shot."
"The men and women in this police department who take the guns off the street are to be commended for the great job they have done," Williams said.