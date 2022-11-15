Shoppers encouraged to stay local during Inlet's holiday open house

INLET, N.Y. -- The Inlet Area Business Association is inviting the public to join them for their Evening of Local Shopping event on Nov. 29.
The following downtown businesses will be open from 4 - 7 p.m.:
- Mountain and Main
- Fourth Lake Wine and Spirits
- Jack Greco's Custom Furniture
- Inlet Department Store
- Pedals and Petals
- Fulton Chain Supply Co.
And these vendors will be set up inside the Screamen Eagle from 5 - 8 p.m.:
- Ed Tondryk with metal art
- Eric Sutherland with Maple Moss Sugarworks
- Linda Raymond with Norwex products
- Bonnie Lutz with Refresh & Renew
- Greg & Toni Rudd with pottery
- Jams & Jellies
- Melissa Macdonald with crochet items
- Amanda DeShaw with ADK Grown, custom laser design work.
For more information visit the event page on Facebook.