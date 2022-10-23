Shots fired during attempted robbery at Bill's Variety in Rome

ROME, NY (WKTV) - Rome Police say shots were fired at Bill's Variety on West Thomas Street after two black men reportedly walked into the store and demanded money from a store employee.
Police were dispatched at 8:30pm Saturday to the store at 504 West Thomas Street for the report of shots fired.
Police did not say who fired the gun.
They say the suspects fled east on West Thomas Street.
No one was hurt.
Police are asking residents around the area to check their personal surveillance cameras. If they notice anything suspicious on them, they are asked to call Rome Police at (315) 339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1(866)730-8477.