Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area
Tuesday evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing
rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the
event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across
the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Sign up for youth fencing classes at the Oneida YMCA

Oneida YMCA

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA is hosting a fencing class for kids ages 8-16, on Dec. 16.

Expert Fencer Coach, Lubomir Kalpaktchiev will teach the class which will include the basic skills and techniques needed to fence.

Kalpaktchiev has been a fencing teacher for 25 years. He is a qualifying competitor in international fencing and has won the gold medal eight times in regional and international tournaments. He teaches at the YMCA as well as the Syracuse Musketeers Fencing Center and Syracuse University.

To register for the class, visit the YMCA's website. The class is open to members and non-members.

