SilverSneakers classes offered at Rome YMCA

ROME, N.Y. -- SilverSneakers classes are being held at the Rome YMCA and are taught by certified instructor, Kathy Angleton.
Classes include:
- SilverSneakersâ Classic – "Participants have fun and move to music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement and activities for daily living. Hand-held weights, elastic tubing with handles and a ball are offered for resistance."
- SilverSneakers Yoga/Enerchiâ– "A class that moves your body through a combination of Tai Chi and a complete series of seated and standing yoga poses. Chair support is offered to safely perform a variety of seated and standing postures designed to increase flexibility, balance and range of movement."
“Kathy gives us the discipline and motivation we need to keep our bodies strong and mobile. A born teacher, she explains how and why we do things and focuses on the muscles we shouldn’t neglect as we get older – including our neck and eyes,” Joanna Johnston, class attendee and retired RN said.
To see a complete schedule of classes, click here. The 'Y' reminds the public that many insurance companies offer a wellness benefit that can be used toward your annual YMCA membership fee.