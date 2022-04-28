Sitrin Celebrity Wheelchair Basketball Classic

Utica, N.Y. -- Back after a two year hiatus, the Sitrin Healthcare Center Celebrity Classic Wheelchair Basketball game played in front of a packed gym at Utica University on Thursday night.
The Sitrin Stars faced off with a team of local celebrities who welcomed Jimmy and Buddy Boeheim to the team.
The event is a big fundraiser for the Sitrin Stars program.
"Seeing the stars athletes we're hoping to bring a whole new wave of athletes in the community to try basketball, to try curling maybe the Go the Distance program for the Boilermaker. " says Marc DePerno, director of the Sitrin Stars. "We've had so many success stories we hope for many more."
After no game over the last two years because of the pandemic, this fundraiser is important for the program.
"This basketball wheelchair is roughly $3000 the racing chair used in the Boilermaker about $4000. Of course competition travel expenses we cover all of that through the stars program and this event helps us raise those dollars."
As for the game, the Stars once again beat the Celebrity team by a score of 43-28.