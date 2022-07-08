SITRIN hosts Wheelchair Division reception

New Hartford, N.Y. -- Some of the best Wheelchair racers in the country will converge in Utica for the Boilermaker Road race on Sunday.
On Thursday SITRIN hosted the Wheelchair Division reception.
Multiple winner Daniel Romanchuk will battle defending champ Hermin Garic along with a few other former winners.
Wheelchair Division director Gary Roback says the women's field is the biggest it's been.
There are two wheelchair challengers this year. If they can complete the race in 2:15 or less they will receive a custom racing chair.
During the reception, NEWSChannel 2's Kristen Copeland was presented with the Ed Bradley award for her behind-the-scenes commitment to help push adaptive sports forward.