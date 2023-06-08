Sitrin Riggie Run & Walk

Utica, N.Y. -- The Sitrin Foundation is hosting their first Riggie Run and Walk on October 8th.
The Run & Walk will feature a 5K run, 5k wheelchair race, 2-mile walk and a 1-mile kids run. What's more, participants of the race will be able to undergo a "Riggie Challenge." Challengers will be required to consume one bowl of chicken riggies at the halfway point of the 5K run.
After the run there will be a "Riggiefest" allowing local restaurants to showcase their various version of the Utica-famous chicken riggie dish.
Participants will need to pay an entry fee of $5. All proceeds will go to Sitrin's Military Program which benefits local post-9/11 veterans and service members who have PTSD, suicidal ideations, depression, amputations, spinal cord injuries and other combat-related conditions.