Sitrin Wheelchair Challenge Won at 2023 Boilermaker

UTICA, N.Y. -- If you were wondering if a participant from the 2023 Boilermaker 15K Wheelchair Road Race won the Sitrin Wheelchair Challenge—the answer is, yes.
William Brosnahan of Highland, N.Y. finished the 15K race in 1:22:43.
That time is important for the Sitrin Wheelchair Challenge.
"The Sitrin Wheelchair Challenge program provides a racing wheelchair to the program participant that can complete the Boilermaker 15K in 2 hours and 15 minutes or less. Since 1997, 35 racing wheelchairs have been awarded to the Challengers. Program participants are chosen though an application process. Typically, one chair is awarded per year. Applicants not chosen to be the Challenger can still participate in the race, but are not eligible to win the racing chair. Winners of the racing chair are not eligible to win prize money," the Boilermaker website said.
This was a major accomplishment because in order to qualify for the challenge, a participant takes part in the 15K race in a traditional, non-racing wheelchair.
The video below is Brosnahan at this year's Boilermaker.
Brosnahan made that time of 1:22:43 in a four-wheeled chair.
Last year, Brosnahan was all set to participate in the Boilermaker Road Race. However, just a couple days before the race, he wasn't feeling well.
He had to cancel his 2022 Boilermaker plans when he ended up in the hospital.
This year, not only did Brosnahan finish the race with an amazing time, but he won a new racing wheelchair.
According to the Boilermaker Road Race magazine that was published this year, "Unlike traditional wheelchairs, racing chairs are ergonomically designed to allow athletes to propel themselves safely and efficiently at speeds that are impossible to reach in a traditional chair. They sit closer to the ground for stability, especially on uneven or rough terrain, and the rider is positioned securely, with their legs fastened safely beneath the seat."
Brosnahan said that he had fallen out of his traditional wheelchair "so many times due to my feet getting caught behind the footplate on a bumpy road or my front caster getting caught in a pothole," according to the magazine article.
He added that if were able to win the chair, it would keep him secure and in a position to push his time.
Sitrin said that following the race, Brosnahan was fitted for his custom racing wheelchair, and it will be delivered directly to him.
Marc DePerno, vice president of Foundation and Communications at Sitrin Health Care Center, said that "this is a game changer" for Brosnahan.
A quick Google search for a custom racing wheelchair turned up prices in the range of $10,000 for a top-end wheelchair.