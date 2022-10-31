Skunk tests positive for rabies in Forestport

FORESTPORT, N.Y. -- A skunk tested positive for rabies in the Town of Forestport, on Oct. 27.
The skunk was sent for testing on Oct. 26. One person was exposed to the skunk and received post-exposure prophylaxis.
According to the Oneida County Health Department, signs of rabies include:
- Animal acting strangely
- Animal acting mad
- Animal acting shy
- The animal may get unusually close
- Drooling or foaming from the mouth
If you see an animal with any of these signs, stay away from it and call animal control.
The Oneida County Health Department does offer Rabies Vaccination Clinics at different times throughout the year. For more information contact the Oneida County Health Department 315-798-5064.