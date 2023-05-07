Sleep in Heavenly Peace holds annual 'Mega Build'

Yorkville, N.Y.-- More than 400 volunteers of all ages helped Sleep in Heavenly Peace meet their goal to make 300 beds for children in the Mohawk Valley as part of their Mega Build event.
Since 2021, the organization has built and delivered over 1500 beds for children in need in the Mohawk Valley.
"It was very fufilling I think because the turnout by the community was wonderful and the people coming together has been great a lot of hard work, long hours and time on our feet but its so worth it when you're putting the bed together," Co-president Bill Gagnon said.