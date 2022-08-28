SNAP and EBT Outages surge across the country

The Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (SNAP) used to help families experiencing food insecurity is reportedly experiencing outages across the country.
According to Down Detector, a website used to track when logins, apps, or websites are down-- reported nearly 5,000 outages across the country Sunday evening.
NewsChannel 2 received calls from users that also experienced difficulty using an Electronic Bank transfer card (EBT) to purchase food.
As of the broadcast time, outages have declined but no information has been released of why the outage occurred.
This is a developing story.