SNAP recipients will receive maximum benefits for December

Weather Alert

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 45 to 50 knots. * WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate. &&