SNAP text scam circulating Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County District Attorney's Office and the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services are warning the public of a SNAP scam via text, which they have recently been notified of.
Residents from Oneida County have received a text message that appears to come from a New York City agency as well as other sites that appear legitimate but are not. The text notifies the individual that their benefit card is blocked and a phone number is listed. When residents called the number provided, an automated message directs SNAP recipients to enter their account number, as well as their PIN. Individuals later found out their SNAP benefits have been used by unauthorized individuals.
SNAP recipients are being warned to never give out their account numbers or PIN to anyone. The Oneida County Department of Social Services will never text anyone regarding their SNAP benefits. If you have questions or concerns, contact the department before responding to any text.