SNUG Utica holds pop-up picnic

Utica, NY--If you drove by Hirt Park in West Utica Friday evening, you probably noticed quite the event. Bounce houses, cotton candy, popcorn and more, all put on by SNUG Utica.
"What we do is do these popup events in our community. The events are to help strengthen and heal our communities, so we want everyone to come together, have a good time, music, free food, lots of fun for the kids," said Shannon Patterson, SNUG Utica’s program manager.
It’s an all too familiar scene in Utica. Police cars, police tape, shell casings. But organizers say it's nothing new.
"I feel like gun violence is something that has been plaguing the city for years, now that we have SNUG Utica, we feel it's our mission to get out here and get these high-risk individuals underneath our wings and direct them down a different path," Patterson said.
SNUG works with the highest risk community members by keeping them off the streets and on the right path.
"So, while we're working with the highest risk individuals, we're getting them into our program, we're helping them get resumes, signed up for college, GEDs, some don't have their state IDs so we're helping them with that," Patterson explained.
Despite their best efforts, shootings still take place in the city. That doesn't discourage SNUG, that inspires them to work harder.
"Every time there's a shooting in our community, it just lights the fire under us, like, we need to do more, what are we going to do to prevent this, how do we mediate these conflicts before they escalate to gun violence, we definitely want to do more," Patterson said.
