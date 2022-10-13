Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits increasing

WOODLAWN, M.D. – Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for about 70 million Americans will increase 8.7% in 2023. That’s about $140 more per month.
Increased payments to more than 7 million SSI beneficiaries will begin on Dec. 30, 2022. The Social Security Act ties the annual cost-of-living adjustment to the increase in the Consumer Price Index as determined by the Department of Labor. Based on that increase the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax, will increase from $147,000 to $160,000.
“Medicare premiums are going down and Social Security benefits are going up in 2023, which will give seniors more peace of mind and breathing room. This year’s substantial Social Security cost-of-living adjustment is the first time in over a decade that Medicare premiums are not rising and shows that we can provide more support to older Americans who count on the benefits they have earned,” Acting Commissioner, Kilolo Kijakazi said.
Information about Medicare changes for 2023 is available on the Medicare website.