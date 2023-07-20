Solid Waste Authority: Don't Put Recyclables in Plastic Bags

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
528 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL NEW YORK
BROOME CHEMUNG CHENANGO
CORTLAND MADISON ONEIDA
ONONDAGA SCHUYLER SENECA
STEUBEN TIOGA TOMPKINS
YATES
IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA
BRADFORD LACKAWANNA LUZERNE
SUSQUEHANNA WYOMING
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAZLETON, HORNELL, ITHACA, MONTROSE,
NORWICH, ONEIDA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON,
SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA,
WATKINS GLEN, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.
UTICA, N.Y. -- Do not put your recyclables to the road in a plastic bag.
That, according to the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority.
The Authority wants to remind residents that "recyclables that are in plastic bags are not accepted at the Utica and Rome EcoDrop or through curbside collection. The ONLY exception to this rule is shredded paper, which should always be placed in a plastic bag when being recycled."
Plastic bags are in the plastic film category. Plastic films are not accepted for recycling because they can get stuck in the machinery at the recycling center, and if it happens, it requires much time and effort to remove it.
Plastic bags are in this category, as are grocery bags, plastic wrap and Ziploc bags.
Do not always believe the label on your plastic bag.
The Utica and Rome EcoDrop will process plastic bottles, cups and containers, regardless of what kind of plastic they are made out of.
The only exceptions are Styrofoam, prescription medication bottles and motor oil bottles.
A list of items that are accepted for recycling can be found on the website at www.ohswa.org.