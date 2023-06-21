Solid Waste Authority Has Summer Recycling Reminders

Today is the first day of summer, and the Onieda-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority has recycling tips for summertime.
Inflatable pools are not recyclable, according to the Authority. Floats, pool toys and kiddie pools are also not recyclable. Do not put these items in the recycling bin.
“If you cannot reuse or repair these items, they go in your garbage bin! Hard plastic kiddie/wading pools can be brought to the Utica or Rome EcoDrop to be recycled as bulky rigid plastic,” the Authority says.
Before disposing of fireworks, there are a couple of steps before tossing them.
According to the Authority, “To ensure your safety and the safety of workers and our facilities, please take a moment to follow these steps. First, soak the fireworks in water for at least 15 minutes. After soaking, place them in a plastic bag so they do not dry out. The soaked, plastic wrapped fireworks can then be placed in your garbage bin. Fireworks are not recyclable and should not be placed in your recycling bin.”
Avoiding single-use items, like plates, cups and plasticware to avoid waste. “Besides plastic cups, none of these items are recyclable and should go in your garbage.” The Authority recommends using reusable items this summer.
More general tips include not placing batteries or propane tanks in the recycling bin. “The Authority’s EcoDrops accept 1-100 pound propane tanks for proper disposal,” the Authority states.
More information can be found at www.ohswa.org or by calling 315-733-1224.