Some Barneveld residents advised to evacuate due to flooding hazards

BARNEVELD, N.Y. – Residents on Boon Street in Barneveld were urged to evacuate due to flooding in the area Friday morning.
Emergency crews went door-to-door to advise people to evacuate if possible.
Fire Chief Kevin Kalk says evacuation will be mandatory if levels continue to rise.
“People right now are securing their homes and everything else. Making sure that their pumps are running to try to handle the situation. If they need any assistance, we have had a few people come out and talk to us and ask us where they could go if need be,” said Kalk. “They can either go to the fire house, or here to the Town Hall at this time. If the levels continue to rise, we will be doing a mandatory evacuation.”
So far, one resident on Old Cheese Factory Road left his home because of the flooding, and National Grid came to cut off power.
The chief says Boon Street will likely stay closed Friday as they continue to monitor ice jams on Cincinnati Creek.
The fire department is trying to determine the best way to break up the jam with heavy equipment.