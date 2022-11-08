Some Oneida County polling locations experience technical difficulties on Election Day

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- NewsChannel 2 received multiple calls from voters Tuesday about problems with casting their ballots.
In some cases, it has been reportedly taken 30 to 45 minutes to cast a ballot, and at Maynard Fire Department earlier Tuesday morning, the printer was jammed. A technician was called in to fix the issue and printing resumed.
The Oneida County Board of Elections is using electronic iPads this year for voters to sign in. A ballot is then printed on demand, filled out by the voter and cast into the machine.
Similar reports in New Hartford, Oriskany Falls and Clinton have been reported to NewsChannel 2 as well.
There was also a machine malfunction at the Redeemer Church polling site in North Utica, where Oneida County Republican Commissioner Nichole Shortell says the scanner was not working on the machine, so emergency ballots had to be used. Those ballots were then secured in a locked box, and a bipartisan group, together, fed them into a new scanning machine.