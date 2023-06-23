South Lewis Central School District Named Top Transportation Team in North America

TURIN, N.Y. -- The South Lewis Central School District was named a Top Transportation Team in North America for all their great work with school bus transportation.
All of those who make a bus garage operate were honored with this award, which was sponsored by Transfinder--a Schenectady-based transportation technology company, providing intelligent solutions to schools, municipalities and adult care facilities.
Rick D'Errico, Transfinder director of public relations, said the people who take care of transporting kids to school are "amazing people."
"And they do it with a smile," he added.
D'Errico said that there is a "huge amount of responsibility" when it comes to driving kids. "If you can't get the kids to school, you can't educate them."
"We want to shine a spotlight on that," he added.
There six winners of the Top Transportation Team award. They were from Indiana, Michigan, New York and Texas.
School bus departments across the county with more than 100 employees and departments with no more than 100 employees, were asked to take an anonymous survey about their team, "with those districts scoring the highest in employee satisfaction receiving the Top Transportation Teams designation."
South Lewis CSD was in the 100 employees or fewer category.
The survey had questions focused on morale, leadership, safety and benefits.
One representative from the district will accept the award at the School Transportation News Expo in Reno, Nevada. Plane tickets will be paid for by Transfiner. There will also be a moderated discussion by the Transfiner president and CEO at the expo.
This is the first year the company presented the awarded. Transfinder expects the transportation award will continue next year and beyond.