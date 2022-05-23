Special meeting adjourned without common council discussing ordinance to increase firefighter compliment

UTICA, NY - The Utica Common Council held a special meeting Monday night to discuss an ordinance that would increase the compliment of Utica firefighters.
The meeting, which began at 5pm, only lasted about 10 minutes before being adjourned without any discussion on the matter at all.
The reason for that?
A vote was needed to pull the ordinance out of committee in order to discuss it. Initially there were enough votes to do so, but there was some confusion and after re-voting it turned out there were not enough votes, so the matter could not be discussed.
Councilwoman Samantha Colosimo-Testa, who called for the meeting in the first place wanted to know why her Democrat counterparts did not want to pull the item so it could be discussed in the council chambers.
"I'm pretty sure we called the meeting (to discuss this) tonight, otherwise we just wasted our time. I would like to give everybody the opportunity to explain their position on why we wasted everybody's time. Honestly we just called and wasted a whole meeting tonight."
Common Council President Michael Galime called for a fourth vote on the matter, but there were still not enough votes to pull the ordinance out of committee, so the meeting was adjourned.