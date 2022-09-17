Special Olympians compete in Bocce Regionals

ROME, NY - Plenty of excitement on the courts in Rome Saturday.
The bocce courts.
Teams of Special Olympic athletes, including 4 unified teams, gathered at the Toccolana Club to compete in the Super Regional Bocce Competition. The teams come from all over the state to participate in the event.
Bocce has been a part of the Special Olympics for close to 20 years, and this is one of the biggest bocce events of its kind held anywhere in the state.
"A lot of the athletes have been doing this for years, and some of them are brand new, and they're all on the same level,” says event director Steve Marshall. “Bocce is the one sport that can take it at any capacity, any ability, and any skill. The whole idea is to eventually pick up on the game to where you strategize the roll that you're going to make, and go farther”.
The winning teams will go on to compete in the New York State Special Olympic Games in Glens Falls later this fall.