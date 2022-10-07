Special one-day educational program for ninth graders

UTICA, N.Y. – A special one-day educational program for local ninth grade students called, “Overcoming Obstacles: A Message of Connection, Resilience and Hope,” is scheduled for Oct. 11.
The program is meant to help students during the transition from junior high to senior high. The goal is to help them navigate the many changes, challenges and hardships created by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Students will participate in one or more of 30 different breakout sessions, with each featuring a unique activity that will be led by a trained facilitator. Themes for these activities include connection, resilience and hope.
Students will then gather for a presentation by keynote speakers, Erin Gruwell and Liz Murray. More than 2,500 ninth grade students from 24 school districts will be participating in the program.
“Helping students overcome the challenges that they face in their lives and letting them know that others are here to support them as they grow and learn are vital as they move through their high school years. That’s why the Overcoming Obstacles program and the messages that Erin Gruwell and Liz Murray will share are so important.” Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Member Companies of the Utica National Insurance Group, Richard Creedon said.
The Utica National Insurance Group, Integrated Community Alternatives Network (ICAN), Oneida-Herkimer-Madison (OHM) BOCES and Westmoreland Central School District are partnering to present this program.
The program is scheduled to take place Oct. 11, from 9:15 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at SUNY Polytechnic Institute.