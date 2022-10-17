Special program introduces tools from Harvard to Social Studies teachers in Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The Cooperstown League of Women Voters announced Oct. 11, a special program to introduce curriculum development tools from Harvard Business School Case Study Institute, to Social Studies Teachers.
The Harvard program uses a Case Study Format to present civics and government concepts, this method places students in the role of decision maker. Topics include, “The Making of the U.S. Constitution” and “Democracy and Women’s Rights.”
Leagues throughout the country have been using this format as a basis for both classroom use and community discussions.
“Harvard has an extraordinary program available for Social Studies teachers. We are pleased to be able to share it with the teachers here,” a member of the LWVCA Youth Committee said.
The forum will take place on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Ballroom at the Village Library in Cooperstown. Door prizes will be given out and refreshments will be available. All of which is open to the public.