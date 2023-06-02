Spike Alert in Oneida County: Three overdose deaths in Utica neighborhood in one day

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued a spike alert after three suspected fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
All three deaths happened on June 1, within a short distance of each other in West Utica.
In one incidents, a yellow baggie containing a crystal-like substance was found. In another, a knotted baggie with a white powdery substance was located.
Confirmation of the drugs involved will not be officially determined until toxicology reports are completed, but officials believe them to be an opioid —likely fentanyl— mixed with other drugs.
Harm reduction approaches have proven to prevent death, injury, disease, overdose, and substance misuse, and are being adopted nationwide to address the public health overdose epidemic driven primarily by the proliferation of highly-potent synthetic opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug market.
The Overdose Prevention Team encourages the public to go to the Opioid Task Force website to find out where they can access treatment and recovery resources locally, including Narcan-by-Mail at www.ocopioidtaskforce.org.
Additionally, the public has free, anonymous 24/7 access to naloxone, fentanyl test strips and other wellness supplies at the new Public Health Kiosk located at the Giotto Center at 1002 Oswego St., Utica.