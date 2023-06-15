Sports memorabilia crime ring busted, ties to Canastota

Nine people from Pennsylvania are indicted in a massive sports memorabilia crime ring that included thefts from the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota.
Six priceless championship belts were stolen from the Hall including four that belonged to Carmen Basilio, one dating back to 1957.
Two others were from Tony Zale, including one from 1941.
The belts were stolen in November of 2015. The U.S. Attorney's office in Pennsylvania says over a 20 year period, the individuals stole items from museums and institutions from around the country.
Many of the items were melted down and that is the fear as to what happened to the belts that were stolen from the Boxing Hall.
Hall Executive Director Ed Brophy said "We're still keeping our hopes up that the belts are still out there somewhere, but in their statements, the thieves alleged that the belts have been melted down as they did in many other different, break-ins and museums. That was their tradition but we're holding out hope."