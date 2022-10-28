"Spot the Tot" program gives tips on keeping your kids safe this Halloween

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital, is reminding everyone to stay safe this Halloween with what they are calling "Spot the Tot."
"Spot the Tot" is a program designed to protect children and prevent drivers from accidentally hitting them, especially at darker times of the day.
“Remember, the time right before sunset is particularly dangerous for drivers because of the sun’s glare, and it’s also the time younger children start trick-or-treating. Everyone should use a little extra caution at this time. Drive slowly, eliminate extra window glare by cleaning windshields in advance, and keep an eye out for kids whose costumes blend in with the dark and who may run across the street with little warning,” Director of Community Health at Primary Children’s Hospital, Jessica Strong said.
Strong recommends these "Spot the Tot" tips:
- Walk around the car before you get in to ensure children are not behind you.
- Turn off distractions, including your mobile phone and music.
- Roll down the windows and listen for children.
- Ask an adult to stay with kids while you exit a driveway to improve safety.
- Consider backing into the driveway during daylight hours to eliminate the need for backing up.
“Kids are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year. Driver safety habits including Spot the Tot techniques can help prevent tragedy during the holiday,” Strong said.
Another way to keep children safe is to give them flashlights or glow sticks so they are easily seen in the dark.